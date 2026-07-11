Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 5,456 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,722 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.8% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $66,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,869,843 shares of the company's stock worth $27,704,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,782 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock worth $1,436,633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,108,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock worth $11,967,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,924,523,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.17. 6,533,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,252,110. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $154.80 and a 52-week high of $269.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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