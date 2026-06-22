Stance Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,183 EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,183 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $409,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $389,702,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 560,477 shares of the construction company's stock worth $342,894,000 after buying an additional 453,876 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company's stock worth $781,239,000 after buying an additional 327,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $871.25.

Get Our Latest Report on EME

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $837.57 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $852.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $756.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.16 and a 1-year high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,242.32. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total transaction of $802,275.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,591,271. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EMCOR Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EMCOR Group wasn't on the list.

While EMCOR Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here