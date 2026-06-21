Stance Capital LLC Buys Shares of 17,662 Aptiv PLC $APTV

Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,662 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 502.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Aptiv by 439.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 523.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,781.60. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average is $70.94. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $51.68 and a one year high of $88.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Aptiv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.67.

View Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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