Stance Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,308 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,308 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,173,004.34. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total transaction of $22,538,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,131,322.39. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 141,069 shares of company stock valued at $107,161,712 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $1,070.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $130.32 and a 52 week high of $1,145.00. The firm has a market cap of $239.98 billion, a PE ratio of 101.54 and a beta of 2.04. The firm's fifty day moving average is $769.13 and its 200-day moving average is $503.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.Seagate Technology's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $740.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $875.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $831.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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