Stance Capital LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,542,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,941.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,406,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $285,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,488 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $208,891,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9,349.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,048,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $212,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,083 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 628,082 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $363.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $343.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.85 and a 52 week high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

View Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 125,272 shares in the company, valued at $37,377,406.64. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,960. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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