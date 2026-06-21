Stance Capital LLC Makes New $4.18 Million Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,428 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000. Travelers Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Stance Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,867 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.45, for a total transaction of $869,991.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,607,678.10. The trade was a 35.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $1,956,654.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,853,239.50. This represents a 51.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Brean Capital initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $259.00 to $257.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $309.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $307.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $301.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.99. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $249.19 and a one year high of $313.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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