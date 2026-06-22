Stance Capital LLC Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,293 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $437.92 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $440.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.85.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The business's revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. Weiss Ratings raised Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $370.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

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