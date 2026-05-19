Standex International Corporation $SXI Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Free Report) by 538.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,544 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 46,838 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.46% of Standex International worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 110.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,010 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 13.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,928 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 902.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Standex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $250.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. Standex International Corporation has a one year low of $144.62 and a one year high of $284.71. The company's fifty day moving average is $261.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.16 million. Standex International had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Standex International's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Standex International Corporation will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Standex International's dividend payout ratio is 16.57%.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $133,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,160. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vineet Kshirsagar sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.10, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,684.70. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,013 shares of company stock worth $263,267 in the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Standex International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $323.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Standex International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Standex International from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SXI

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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