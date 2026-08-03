Standex International Corporation $SXI Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,994 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Standex International worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Standex International alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,369,859 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $297,643,000 after purchasing an additional 520,506 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,581 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,580,000 after buying an additional 94,415 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Standex International by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 392,820 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $85,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,599 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Standex International by 538.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,544 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 46,838 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,443 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $19,869,000 after acquiring an additional 36,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company's stock.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $296.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Standex International Corporation has a twelve month low of $163.29 and a twelve month high of $363.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business's fifty day moving average price is $305.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.30.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.10. Standex International had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $228.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standex International Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Standex International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SXI. Weiss Ratings raised Standex International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $323.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Standex International

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Standex International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Standex International wasn't on the list.

While Standex International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here