Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,974 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 32,606 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $90.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $94.60 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.36. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.07%.The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.98%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stanley Black & Decker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stanley Black & Decker wasn't on the list.

While Stanley Black & Decker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here