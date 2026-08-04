Stantec Inc. $STN Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,993 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 88,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Stantec worth $39,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,966,062 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $468,622,000 after buying an additional 92,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464,733 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $421,321,000 after purchasing an additional 897,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Stantec by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,131,944 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $389,890,000 after buying an additional 117,613 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 19.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,485,388 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $300,340,000 after acquiring an additional 557,434 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,449,311 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $374,871,000 after buying an additional 1,558,703 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STN. Wall Street Zen cut Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stantec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research lowered Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $175.00.

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Stantec Stock Up 1.6%

STN opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Stantec's payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

Further Reading

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