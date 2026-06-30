Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,211 shares of the coffee company's stock after buying an additional 154,485 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,410,675 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $9,634,523,000 after acquiring an additional 971,773 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $7,229,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774,198 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Starbucks by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,869,056 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $4,031,053,000 after purchasing an additional 327,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373,084 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $2,212,153,000 after purchasing an additional 225,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Starbucks Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $108.88. The stock has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $108.92.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $863,707. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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