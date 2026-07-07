Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,162 shares of the coffee company's stock after buying an additional 41,863 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Aerodigm Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aerodigm Wealth LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Starbucks by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 409 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 3,907 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,959,300. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,046 shares of company stock worth $716,017 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.92.

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Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.42. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,810,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,438,417. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.53. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $108.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Starbucks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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