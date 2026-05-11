Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Purchased by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,405 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 87,926 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Starbucks were worth $43,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $104.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.54. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $107.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,548,198.79. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,226.08. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,111,085 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Dbs Bank raised Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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