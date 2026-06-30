Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 26,270 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Starbucks Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50 day moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.00. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,593 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,300. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $863,707. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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