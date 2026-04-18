State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor PLC $AMCR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,618 shares of the company's stock after selling 263,125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Amcor worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 345,449 shares of the company's stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 147,639 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company's stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 86,231 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,866 shares of the company's stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 94,753 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 103,550 shares of the company's stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,760,659 shares of the company's stock worth $23,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,982 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.89.

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Amcor Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of AMCR opened at $41.95 on Friday. Amcor PLC has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Amcor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.93%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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