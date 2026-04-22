State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 11,675 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 4,626.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,174 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 69,726 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,127 shares of the construction company's stock worth $55,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the construction company's stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $420.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $436.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $365.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Dycom Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $431.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY stock opened at $404.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $382.13 and a 200 day moving average of $350.56. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.29 and a 1 year high of $445.52.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 5.07%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.570-2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

Further Reading

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