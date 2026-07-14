State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 617,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 225,300 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $125,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $16,044,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,015,897,000 after acquiring an additional 287,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,352,864,000 after acquiring an additional 55,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 374,739 shares of company stock worth $161,135,671 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $460.95.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.2%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $534.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $871.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.90 and a 1 year high of $584.73. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $495.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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