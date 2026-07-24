State of Wyoming Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

State of Wyoming decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. State of Wyoming's holdings in Mastercard were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mastercard alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 139,844 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $70,089,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229,299 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $130,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mastercard by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 46,145 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 36,848 shares in the last quarter. Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 65,414 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $37,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $530.52 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $464.52 and a one year high of $601.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $507.37 and a 200-day moving average of $514.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $468.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Mastercard's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $653.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MA

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 4,828 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,625,225. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,880. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,005 shares of company stock worth $3,689,976. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here