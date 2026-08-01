State of Wyoming Sells 6,725 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

State of Wyoming reduced its stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. State of Wyoming's holdings in Sandisk were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sandisk by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 115.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,211 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $85,270,000 after acquiring an additional 71,867 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the first quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Sandisk in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,803,320. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Sandisk from $1,200.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price target on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Argus assumed coverage on Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,811.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Trading Down 5.1%

Sandisk stock opened at $1,214.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $2,354.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,729.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,116.58.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current year.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure spending remains a major potential growth driver. Analysts point to more than $750 billion in expected 2026 Big Tech capital expenditures, which could support demand for Sandisk’s enterprise storage and memory products. Buy 5 AI Infrastructure Stocks as Big Tech’s Assure Lasting AI Frenzy

AI infrastructure spending remains a major potential growth driver. Analysts point to more than $750 billion in expected 2026 Big Tech capital expenditures, which could support demand for Sandisk’s enterprise storage and memory products. Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s roughly $190 billion capital-spending commitment and strong AI-related results helped revive optimism about data-center demand. Samsung also reported a sharp increase in chip profit and expects memory shortages to persist into 2028, supporting the broader industry outlook. Why Memory Stocks Are Roaring Back

Microsoft’s roughly $190 billion capital-spending commitment and strong AI-related results helped revive optimism about data-center demand. Samsung also reported a sharp increase in chip profit and expects memory shortages to persist into 2028, supporting the broader industry outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish analyses argue that AI inference and enterprise storage may structurally improve NAND demand. Sandisk has reportedly exceeded earnings and revenue expectations for five consecutive quarters, while analysts have continued raising estimates. Sandisk’s Biggest Opportunity Yet

Several bullish analyses argue that AI inference and enterprise storage may structurally improve NAND demand. Sandisk has reportedly exceeded earnings and revenue expectations for five consecutive quarters, while analysts have continued raising estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders expect a significant move around the August 5 earnings release. The event could bring a sharp rebound if results and guidance confirm AI demand, but it also creates elevated downside risk if expectations are missed. SanDisk Q4 Earnings Options Outlook

Options traders expect a significant move around the August 5 earnings release. The event could bring a sharp rebound if results and guidance confirm AI demand, but it also creates elevated downside risk if expectations are missed. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that Chinese competition could intensify another NAND downturn. Some analysts also warn that the AI boom may moderate before 2029, making Sandisk’s elevated valuation and ambitious price targets vulnerable. Sandisk Stock Slides as Chinese Competition Rattles NAND Outlook

Investors remain concerned that Chinese competition could intensify another NAND downturn. Some analysts also warn that the AI boom may moderate before 2029, making Sandisk’s elevated valuation and ambitious price targets vulnerable. Negative Sentiment: The rapid reversal in memory stocks and recent forced selling have weakened sentiment, with Sandisk’s technical indicators reaching deeply oversold levels. That may attract bargain hunters, but it also highlights how sharply expectations and momentum have deteriorated. Is the Sandisk Stock Crash Over?

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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