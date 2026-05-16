Steginsky Capital LLC Has $88.11 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Steginsky Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,990 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for approximately 14.8% of Steginsky Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Steginsky Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Markel Group worth $88,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Markel Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 765 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Markel Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Markel Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Brean Capital assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $2,025.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,844.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,719.41 and a one year high of $2,207.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,904.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2,013.86.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $26.38 by ($45.28). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 113.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, Director Diane Leopold purchased 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,792.61 per share, for a total transaction of $179,261.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,815.90. This trade represents a 4.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Wilson sold 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,079.48, for a total value of $207,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,984,513.56. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Markel Group

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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