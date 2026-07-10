Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $35.26 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,877 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 348,400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.6% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $345.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $335.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $343.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here