Stellantis N.V. $STLA is Bank of Italy's 3rd Largest Position

Bank of Italy cut its holdings in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,955,307 shares of the company's stock after selling 675,000 shares during the quarter. Stellantis accounts for about 17.4% of Bank of Italy's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bank of Italy's holdings in Stellantis were worth $399,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in Stellantis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 4,743,160 shares of the company's stock worth $44,301,000 after buying an additional 102,328 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its position in Stellantis by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 1,401,411 shares of the company's stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 803,186 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 440.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 250,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 203,731 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,641,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 427,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 187,750 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stellantis from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Stellantis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stellantis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.12.

View Our Latest Report on Stellantis

Key Stories Impacting Stellantis

Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:

Stellantis Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Stellantis N.V. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $12.22.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

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