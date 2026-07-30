Stempoint Capital LP Acquires Shares of 188,700 Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. $TENX

Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 188,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000. Stempoint Capital LP owned approximately 1.10% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 989.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,815,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,808 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,353,000. Diadema Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,964,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 235.2% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 213,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 149,789 shares in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TENX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of TENX stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.92. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing drug delivery technologies designed to improve pain management in acute care settings. The company's proprietary platform leverages biodegradable polymer matrices to create sustained-release formulations of local anesthetics, aiming to extend the duration of pain relief while reducing reliance on opioid medications.

Tenax's lead development programs focus on injectable formulations intended for infiltration and peripheral nerve block applications, with the goal of providing longer-lasting analgesia following surgical and procedural interventions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tenax Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tenax Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Tenax Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here