Stempoint Capital LP Acquires Shares of 80,492 Alkermes plc $ALKS

Stempoint Capital LP bought a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 154,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Alkermes by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 64,710 shares of the company's stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Alkermes by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 183,986 shares of the company's stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 44,758 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $463,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,780,267.39. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,034 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $109,897.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 227,490 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,284.70. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 35,102 shares of company stock worth $1,494,410 in the last three months. 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkermes News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alkermes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alkermes reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $496 million, up 27.2% year over year and well above the roughly $457 million analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings also exceeded expectations, supported by higher sales of VIVITROL, ARISTADA, LYBALVI and the growing LUMRYZ product. Alkermes Q2 2026 earnings report

Alkermes reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $496 million, up 27.2% year over year and well above the roughly $457 million analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings also exceeded expectations, supported by higher sales of VIVITROL, ARISTADA, LYBALVI and the growing LUMRYZ product. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA increased to $139.2 million from $126.5 million a year earlier, while the company maintained its full-year 2026 revenue outlook of $1.73 billion to $1.84 billion. Alkermes Q2 revenue and outlook

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $139.2 million from $126.5 million a year earlier, while the company maintained its full-year 2026 revenue outlook of $1.73 billion to $1.84 billion. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $48 to $58 and upgraded its rating to “outperform,” signaling confidence in Alkermes’ commercial growth and pipeline. Baird price target update

Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $48 to $58 and upgraded its rating to “outperform,” signaling confidence in Alkermes’ commercial growth and pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Investors have upcoming pipeline catalysts, including initial ADHD data for ALKS 7290 and year-end results from the alixorexton Phase 2 study in idiopathic hypersomnia.

Investors have upcoming pipeline catalysts, including initial ADHD data for ALKS 7290 and year-end results from the alixorexton Phase 2 study in idiopathic hypersomnia. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target from $60 to $61 but retained a “neutral” rating, implying upside potential while maintaining a cautious view of the shares. JPMorgan price target update

JPMorgan raised its price target from $60 to $61 but retained a “neutral” rating, implying upside potential while maintaining a cautious view of the shares. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $450 million to $470 million is below the approximately $472 million consensus estimate, creating concern about slower near-term growth.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $450 million to $470 million is below the approximately $472 million consensus estimate, creating concern about slower near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income fell to about $0.5 million from $87.1 million a year earlier, and Alkermes widened its expected 2026 GAAP net loss to $95 million-$115 million. The company is also preparing for CEO Blair Jackson to replace Richard Pops on August 1, adding a transition-related overhang. Alkermes Q3 guidance and CEO transition

Alkermes Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $48.34 on Thursday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 127.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Alkermes from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Alkermes from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alkermes

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes' portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes' commercial franchise features several approved products.

See Also

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