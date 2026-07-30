Stempoint Capital LP Buys 125,581 Shares of Evommune, Inc. $EVMN

Stempoint Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Evommune, Inc. (NYSE:EVMN - Free Report) by 184.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,777 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 125,581 shares during the quarter. Stempoint Capital LP owned approximately 0.54% of Evommune worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVMN. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Evommune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Evommune during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evommune during the 4th quarter valued at $10,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evommune in the 4th quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Evommune during the 4th quarter worth $1,284,000.

Evommune Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVMN opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. Evommune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54.

Evommune (NYSE:EVMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evommune, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Evommune in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Evommune from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Evommune in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Evommune from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Evommune in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evommune presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVMN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janice Suzann Drew sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,534,178.22. The trade was a 22.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,854 shares of company stock worth $2,279,142. Insiders own 31.10% of the company's stock.

Evommune Profile

Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”), atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients' quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions. These conditions, if not prevented, ultimately lead to fatal diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, which contribute to three out of every five deaths worldwide and result in an estimated $90 billion of annual cost to the healthcare system in the United States.

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