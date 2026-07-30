Stempoint Capital LP Cuts Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR

Stempoint Capital LP decreased its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR - Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,267 shares of the company's stock after selling 150,806 shares during the quarter. Structure Therapeutics accounts for 1.8% of Stempoint Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stempoint Capital LP owned approximately 0.28% of Structure Therapeutics worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $17,568,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,210 shares of the company's stock worth $89,317,000 after buying an additional 496,726 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $11,811,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,865,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,403 shares of the company's stock worth $71,114,000 after buying an additional 313,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1%

GPCR stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $94.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.42 and a beta of -1.50. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.43.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Structure Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Structure Therapeutics

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics NASDAQ: GPCR is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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