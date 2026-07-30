Stempoint Capital LP Has $10.45 Million Stock Position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $EYPT

Stempoint Capital LP increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT - Free Report) by 129.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,764 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 456,915 shares during the quarter. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.0% of Stempoint Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stempoint Capital LP owned approximately 0.97% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,023 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EYPT. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EYPT

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EYPT opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.20). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.54% and a negative net margin of 3,566.63%.The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company's proprietary platform centers on sustained-release formulations designed to improve drug delivery to the posterior segment of the eye, addressing conditions that often require repeated intravitreal injections or intensive topical regimens. Eyepoint's commercial strategy combines in-house sales and marketing capabilities with targeted partnerships to bring its therapies to ophthalmologists and retina specialists across the United States.

Eyepoint's lead products include YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant indicated for the prevention of relapse in non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension approved for postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery.

Further Reading

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