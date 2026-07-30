Stempoint Capital LP Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Stempoint Capital LP increased its position in shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,066 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Stempoint Capital LP owned 0.12% of uniQure worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth $1,635,000. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in uniQure by 39.6% during the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 504,702 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 143,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in uniQure by 26.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,888 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,248 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 5.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 697,640 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalehua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $4,760,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on uniQure from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised uniQure from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on uniQure from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded uniQure from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on uniQure from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QURE

Insider Transactions at uniQure

In other uniQure news, Director Jack Kaye sold 21,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $982,995.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,254.24. This trade represents a 44.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 11,685 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $526,526.10. Following the sale, the director owned 43,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,025.24. This represents a 21.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 433,229 shares of company stock worth $17,944,799 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company's stock.

uniQure Stock Up 9.3%

Shares of QURE opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. uniQure N.V. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.40). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 145.81% and a negative net margin of 1,154.42%.The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that uniQure N.V. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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