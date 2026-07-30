Stempoint Capital LP Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in Celcuity, Inc. $CELC

Stempoint Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,062 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,271 shares during the period. Celcuity makes up 1.3% of Stempoint Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stempoint Capital LP owned 0.12% of Celcuity worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CELC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celcuity by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 662 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 25.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 706 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company's stock.

Celcuity Stock Performance

CELC stock opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 12.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day moving average of $109.92. Celcuity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $151.02.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celcuity, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, May 15th. Leerink Partners set a $155.00 price objective on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Celcuity in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Celcuity from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celcuity has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CELC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $3,517,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,144,200. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $1,264,140.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $949,509.60. The trade was a 57.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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