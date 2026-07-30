Stempoint Capital LP Makes New $14.25 Million Investment in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. $ELVN

Stempoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 363,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,247,000. Enliven Therapeutics makes up 2.7% of Stempoint Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stempoint Capital LP owned 0.60% of Enliven Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,692,809 shares of the company's stock worth $94,138,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,830,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,513,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,111,000 after acquiring an additional 418,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,014 shares of the company's stock worth $52,260,000 after acquiring an additional 142,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,862 shares of the company's stock worth $16,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company's stock.

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Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 0.24.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enliven Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELVN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 10,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,723.16. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $316,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,282.56. This trade represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,036 shares of company stock worth $1,430,676. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

Further Reading

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