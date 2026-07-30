Stempoint Capital LP Makes New Investment in Zura Bio Limited $ZURA

Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 753,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,483,000. Stempoint Capital LP owned 0.79% of Zura Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Zura Bio during the third quarter worth about $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zura Bio by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZURA. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Zura Bio from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Zura Bio

Zura Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. Zura Bio Limited has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.03.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zura Bio Profile

Zura Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation protein bioconjugates for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Leveraging a proprietary platform for site-specific incorporation of non-canonical amino acids, the company aims to create highly targeted conjugates that improve drug delivery, enhance imaging contrast, and reduce off-target toxicity. Zura Bio’s technology is designed to streamline the manufacturing process by enabling precise attachment of payloads—such as cytotoxic drugs or imaging agents—to protein scaffolds without affecting their native structure or function.

The company’s research and development activities center on expanding its platform across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

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