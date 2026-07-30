Stempoint Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX

Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 254,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $8,065,000. Celldex Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.5% of Stempoint Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stempoint Capital LP owned about 0.32% of Celldex Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 306,330 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 131,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4%

CLDX opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.90. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLDX. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.62.

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About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company's research platforms leverage novel antibody and vaccine technologies designed to engage the patient's immune system, with a particular emphasis on oncology and neurologic indications. Celldex's pipeline includes both monoclonal antibodies and biologic agents that seek to modulate immune responses or deliver targeted cytotoxic activity.

Among Celldex's lead product candidates is glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody–drug conjugate directed against the glycoprotein NMB (gpNMB) for the treatment of certain breast and skin cancers.

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