Stempoint Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $IMCR

Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. Stempoint Capital LP owned approximately 0.13% of Immunocore as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 334.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,265,965 shares of the company's stock worth $45,993,000 after acquiring an additional 974,463 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,305,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,734,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Immunocore by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,796,803 shares of the company's stock worth $101,608,000 after purchasing an additional 354,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,538 shares of the company's stock worth $91,237,000 after buying an additional 322,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Immunocore from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Immunocore from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Immunocore

Immunocore Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $27.56 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $106.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $145.20 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Profile

Immunocore plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies that harness the body's own T‐cell response to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's proprietary ImmTAC (immune mobilising monoclonal T‐cell receptors against cancer) platform utilizes engineered, soluble T‐cell receptor (TCR) molecules designed to recognise intracellular peptide–HLA complexes. By redirecting and activating T cells against disease‐associated targets, Immunocore aims to address malignancies and persistent viral infections with high unmet medical need.

The company's most advanced candidate, tebentafusp, is a bispecific ImmTAC molecule that targets gp100, a melanoma‐associated antigen, and has received regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.

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