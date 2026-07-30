Stempoint Capital LP Sells 475,245 Shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

Stempoint Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Free Report) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,110 shares of the company's stock after selling 475,245 shares during the period. Stempoint Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Twist Bioscience worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,559,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $239,787,000 after buying an additional 832,687 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,954,429 shares of the company's stock worth $188,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,146 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,377,991 shares of the company's stock worth $170,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,818 shares of the company's stock worth $115,074,000 after acquiring an additional 538,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,850 shares of the company's stock worth $50,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,722 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $85.47 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business's 50 day moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.36.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $110.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. Twist Bioscience's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.30.

View Our Latest Report on TWST

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,793,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 824,039 shares in the company, valued at $78,283,705. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 12,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $673,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $996,354.48. This trade represents a 40.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,331. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

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