Stempoint Capital LP Sells 519,438 Shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. $WHWK

Stempoint Capital LP reduced its stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHWK - Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,369 shares of the company's stock after selling 519,438 shares during the period. Stempoint Capital LP owned approximately 1.90% of Whitehawk Therapeutics worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whitehawk Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Whitehawk Therapeutics Stock Performance

WHWK opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitehawk Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Whitehawk Therapeutics

About Whitehawk Therapeutics

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHWK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Whitehawk Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Whitehawk Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Whitehawk Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here