Stempoint Capital LP Takes Position in Erasca, Inc. $ERAS

Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 239,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000. Stempoint Capital LP owned 0.08% of Erasca at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Erasca alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC boosted its position in Erasca by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 17,857,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,678,000 after buying an additional 1,640,867 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Erasca by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 14,159,095 shares of the company's stock worth $52,672,000 after acquiring an additional 599,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,811,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,930,000 after acquiring an additional 116,235 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 28.4% during the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 11,244,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 37.2% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 9,273,428 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company's stock.

Erasca News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Erasca this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reminded shareholders that August 10, 2026 is the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a pending securities class action covering investors who purchased Erasca shares between January 14, 2025, and April 26, 2026. Berger Montague class-action reminder

Multiple law firms reminded shareholders that August 10, 2026 is the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in a pending securities class action covering investors who purchased Erasca shares between January 14, 2025, and April 26, 2026. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege that Erasca and certain executives misled investors about ERAS-0015’s competitive advantages, safety profile, and intellectual-property protection. These allegations could lead to legal expenses, potential damages, and additional scrutiny, although they remain unproven. Hagens Berman Erasca investor deadline

The lawsuits allege that Erasca and certain executives misled investors about ERAS-0015’s competitive advantages, safety profile, and intellectual-property protection. These allegations could lead to legal expenses, potential damages, and additional scrutiny, although they remain unproven. Negative Sentiment: One notice describes a 15-month sequence involving statements at a J.P. Morgan conference, a patent-infringement letter, and a reported patient death, claiming these events contributed to investor losses of $11.59 per share. Levi and Korsinsky Erasca class-action notice

One notice describes a 15-month sequence involving statements at a J.P. Morgan conference, a patent-infringement letter, and a reported patient death, claiming these events contributed to investor losses of $11.59 per share. Negative Sentiment: Another investor alert says a $258.8 million stock offering preceded a 53.9% share-price collapse, raising concerns about alleged disclosure issues and potential recovery claims. SueWallSt Erasca shareholder alert

Erasca Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Erasca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Research analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Erasca from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Erasca from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Erasca from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Get Our Latest Report on ERAS

Erasca Profile

Erasca, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company focuses on small molecule therapeutics that target critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and survival, with a primary emphasis on inhibitors of the MAPK pathway. Erasca's approach is designed to deliver oral, targeted therapies that address both oncogene‐driven and immuno‐oncology indications, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.

Erasca's pipeline comprises multiple development candidates, including small molecule inhibitors engineered to disrupt key nodes in cancer cell signaling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Erasca, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Erasca wasn't on the list.

While Erasca currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here