Stenger Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Stenger Family Office LLC lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,987 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $184.66 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $188.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.39. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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