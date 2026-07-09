Stenger Family Office LLC Has $6.72 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Stenger Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,087 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.2% of Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richmond Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the first quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Warner Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Warner Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cvfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla reported record Q2 deliveries that came in well ahead of expectations, and several articles suggest this supports the case for a stronger second-half outlook. Article Title

Tesla reported record Q2 deliveries that came in well ahead of expectations, and several articles suggest this supports the case for a stronger second-half outlook. Positive Sentiment: Tesla expanded its Robotaxi rollout to Miami, which keeps the company’s autonomy story front and center and fuels long-term AI-driven valuation hopes. Article Title

Tesla expanded its Robotaxi rollout to Miami, which keeps the company’s autonomy story front and center and fuels long-term AI-driven valuation hopes. Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its price target on Tesla to $500 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued Wall Street optimism despite the recent pullback. Article Title

RBC raised its price target on Tesla to $500 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued Wall Street optimism despite the recent pullback. Neutral Sentiment: New articles are highlighting Tesla’s growing energy-storage business, including more than $9 billion in Megapack orders, which could become an important future revenue stream but is not yet the main driver of the stock. Article Title

New articles are highlighting Tesla’s growing energy-storage business, including more than $9 billion in Megapack orders, which could become an important future revenue stream but is not yet the main driver of the stock. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong delivery numbers, investors are still selling Tesla because they want clearer evidence that autonomy, AI, and robotaxi economics can translate into profits. Article Title

Despite strong delivery numbers, investors are still selling Tesla because they want clearer evidence that autonomy, AI, and robotaxi economics can translate into profits. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and legal concerns are also weighing on sentiment, including a New Jersey bill that could restrict robotaxi operations and a high-profile manslaughter case involving a Tesla driver, both of which add headline risk. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $408.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $394.11 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $409.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.76. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.55 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.57, a PEG ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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