Stenger Family Office LLC Invests $877,000 in Central Garden & Pet Company $CENT

Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,144 shares of the company's stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 72,977 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,591 shares of the company's stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $7,347,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,503 shares of the company's stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company's stock.

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Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENT opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Central Garden & Pet Company has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $906.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.58 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.42%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CENT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $54.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Central Garden & Pet

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet NASDAQ: CENT is a leading North American specialty retailer, manufacturer and distributor serving the lawn and garden and pet supplies markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Pet and Garden. In the Pet segment, Central Garden & Pet offers a comprehensive range of products including pet food, treats, accessories, training products and habitat solutions for dogs, cats, birds, fish and small animals. The Garden segment encompasses a wide array of lawn, garden and outdoor living products, such as soils, fertilizers, planters, pest control solutions, landscape lighting and watering equipment.

Central Garden & Pet's product portfolio includes both proprietary and branded offerings.

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