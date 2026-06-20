Stenger Family Office LLC Purchases 1,220 Shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Stenger Family Office LLC grew its position in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 233.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in Casey's General Stores were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the company's stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company's stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Casey's General Stores by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casey's General Stores by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Casey's General Stores from $950.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,069.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens set a $975.00 target price on Casey's General Stores and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey's General Stores from $792.00 to $794.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Casey's General Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $925.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $842.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $812.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $695.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $490.00 and a 1 year high of $927.85.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $1.06. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.07%.The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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