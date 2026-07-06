Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,695 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $39,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the company's stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the company's stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company's stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $129.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.06. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $309.97 billion, a PE ratio of 145.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $190,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,757,108.80. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Benchmark cut Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: D.A. Davidson upgraded Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to Buy and raised its price target to $175, arguing the company’s AI orchestration platform is increasingly valuable for enterprises and may be better positioned than OpenAI or Anthropic for business use cases. Article Title

D.A. Davidson upgraded to Buy and raised its price target to $175, arguing the company’s AI orchestration platform is increasingly valuable for enterprises and may be better positioned than OpenAI or Anthropic for business use cases. Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s partnership with Nvidia to deliver AI capabilities for government customers is being viewed as a potential game-changer that could deepen enterprise and public-sector demand. Article Title

Palantir’s partnership with to deliver AI capabilities for government customers is being viewed as a potential game-changer that could deepen enterprise and public-sector demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted Palantir’s strong revenue growth, improving profitability, and “Rule of 40” expansion, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are catching up with the stock’s AI premium. Article Title

Analysts and commentators highlighted Palantir’s strong revenue growth, improving profitability, and “Rule of 40” expansion, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are catching up with the stock’s AI premium. Positive Sentiment: Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s recent comments framing enterprise AI as a trust and IP-protection problem are supporting the bull case that Palantir’s secure software stack is the “oxygen” of enterprise AI. Article Title

Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s recent comments framing enterprise AI as a trust and IP-protection problem are supporting the bull case that Palantir’s secure software stack is the “oxygen” of enterprise AI. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir remains a highly watched “meme-like” AI stock on Robinhood and in market commentary, which can amplify volatility but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

Palantir remains a highly watched “meme-like” AI stock on Robinhood and in market commentary, which can amplify volatility but does not by itself change the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Despite the rebound, some coverage continues to emphasize Palantir’s still-rich valuation and the fact that the stock had a difficult start to 2026, which could limit upside if execution slows. Article Title

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

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