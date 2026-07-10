Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,940 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 51,314 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Genuine Parts by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,746 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 15.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,954 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 37.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,292 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE GPC opened at $124.32 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $151.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 289.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's 50 day moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average is $115.61.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 988.37%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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