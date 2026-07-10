Stephens Inc. AR Has $125.06 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Stephens Inc. AR's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $125,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $335.20 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $315.32 and its 200 day moving average is $309.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $343.45. The firm has a market cap of $898.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $345.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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