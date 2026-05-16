Stephens Inc. AR Has $15.13 Million Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,808 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 10,949 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $9,337,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,075,596 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $549,846,000 after buying an additional 417,511 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 48,300 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 345,036 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $91,410,000 after buying an additional 219,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,153.18. This represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $173.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.65. The stock has a market cap of $142.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $292.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $278.82.

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Key Headlines Impacting Salesforce

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About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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