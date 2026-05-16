Stephens Inc. AR Has $16.71 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 849.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,426 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 158,733 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Netflix were worth $16,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average is $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $366.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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