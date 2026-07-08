Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,503 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 892 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $130.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Argus decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $110.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $210.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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