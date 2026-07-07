Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI - Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,824 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 64,129 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.10% of Old Republic International worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 13,330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $516,670.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,250,436.36. This represents a 29.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Old Republic International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Old Republic International from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $44.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Republic International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

View Our Latest Report on ORI

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $42.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 94,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,471. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.58. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $46.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Old Republic International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

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