Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,412 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,057,682,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,482,557,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $3,140,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,967,927,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,710,101,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE MRSH opened at $178.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.60 and a fifty-two week high of $216.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio is 45.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRSH. Barclays decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $200.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRSH

Key Marsh & McLennan Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

See Also

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