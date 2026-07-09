Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,225 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,023 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $244,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58,529 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sanmina by 21,174.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,529 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,409 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 650,173 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $97,571,000 after purchasing an additional 483,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,919 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $46,810,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SANM. Weiss Ratings raised Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SANM

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In related news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total value of $109,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,179.52. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 1,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total value of $218,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,868,209.77. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 156,509 shares of company stock valued at $35,699,476 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $209.56 on Thursday. Sanmina Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.49 and a 12-month high of $288.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $242.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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